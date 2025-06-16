Verici Dx (LON:VRCI) Trading Down 8% – Here’s What Happened

Verici Dx plc (LON:VRCI – Get Free Report) shares fell 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.04 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.04 ($0.01). 328,583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 959,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.13 ($0.02).

The firm has a market cap of £3.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 8.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.61.

Verici Dx is a developer of a complementary suite of leading-edge tests forming a kidney transplant platform for personalised patient and organ response risk to assist clinicians in medical management for improved patient outcomes. The underlying technology is based upon artificial intelligence assisted transcriptomic analysis to provide RNA signatures focused upon the immune response and other biological pathway signals critical for transplant prognosis of risk of injury, rejection and graft failure from pre-transplant to late stage.

