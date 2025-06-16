Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decline of 59.5% from the May 15th total of 61,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Oncotelic Therapeutics Trading Down 12.4%

OTLC opened at $0.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of -0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Oncotelic Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.

About Oncotelic Therapeutics

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-ß2, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus.

