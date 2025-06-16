Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decline of 59.5% from the May 15th total of 61,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Oncotelic Therapeutics Trading Down 12.4%
OTLC opened at $0.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of -0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Oncotelic Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.
About Oncotelic Therapeutics
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oncotelic Therapeutics
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- RH Stock Rockets on Surprise Profit and Tariff Shift
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Synopsys Stock Falls on China Ban, But Long-Term Outlook Holds
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Alphabet Enters a Bull Market: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Oncotelic Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncotelic Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.