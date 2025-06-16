Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 843.4% in the 4th quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1,032.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 1,159.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 243,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,639,000 after buying an additional 224,164 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 415.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 12,053 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,313,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $89.52 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.05.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Lam Research from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lam Research from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.87.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

