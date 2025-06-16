Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 2,700 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $12,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 1,283.3% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Charter Communications Price Performance
Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $388.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $382.40 and a 200-day moving average of $368.10. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.59 and a 52-week high of $437.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHTR. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Charter Communications from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Loop Capital upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $409.42.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CHTR
Charter Communications Profile
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Charter Communications
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- RH Stock Rockets on Surprise Profit and Tariff Shift
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Synopsys Stock Falls on China Ban, But Long-Term Outlook Holds
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Alphabet Enters a Bull Market: Is It Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.