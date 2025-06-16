North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 180 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37,046.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,515,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,269,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506,468 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,367,267,000. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,345.2% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 834,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,183,000 after purchasing an additional 832,545 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $279,993,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 191.3% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 805,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,347,000 after purchasing an additional 528,761 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $405.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $106.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $419.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $378.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $389.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

