Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 20,300 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $18,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,314,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,706,000 after buying an additional 285,803 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,518 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 1,657.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 167,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,741,000 after purchasing an additional 158,114 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 37,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $299,999,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,341,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,209,840.20. This represents a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $71.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $54.22 and a 52 week high of $83.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Northcoast Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

