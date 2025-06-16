Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 656,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $20,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,650,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,291,000 after buying an additional 2,377,338 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 13,638 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Manulife Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,809,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,578,000 after buying an additional 81,799 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,213,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Manulife Financial stock opened at $31.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.52. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $33.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.3194 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 66.49%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

