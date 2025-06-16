Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $16,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,738.25, for a total transaction of $1,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,621.50. This represents a 34.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,767.82, for a total value of $10,624,598.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at $74,492,399.16. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,851 shares of company stock valued at $40,543,770. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FICO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,575.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,304.15.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,785.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,892.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,915.78. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $1,370.28 and a 12-month high of $2,402.52. The stock has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 81.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $498.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.45 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

