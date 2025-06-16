Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 22,800 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 22,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Corning were worth $13,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLW. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Mizuho set a $52.00 price target on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Corning from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.08.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $49.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $55.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 215.38%.

In other news, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 20,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $892,743.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 6,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $325,315.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,250. The trade was a 20.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,635. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

