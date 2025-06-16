Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Corps Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 91,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,443,000 after acquiring an additional 26,318 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 130,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 21,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 8,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.6%

Phillips 66 stock opened at $122.20 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $91.01 and a 52 week high of $150.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.35.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.97). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $31.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Tudor Pickering downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PSX

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 439 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,760.35. The trade was a 12.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.