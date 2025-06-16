Community Trust & Investment Co. Increases Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $16,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,149,754,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60,610.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,419,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,203,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,346 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,083,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,604,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,444 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,905.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 903,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $469,889,000 after acquiring an additional 858,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 68,617.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 762,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $396,810,000 after acquiring an additional 761,649 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $605.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $402.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $416.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $491.98. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $390.50 and a 12 month high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.11 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 10.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

