Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $292.00 to $348.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Zscaler traded as high as $307.46 and last traded at $306.14, with a volume of 292599 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $301.95.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $244.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zscaler from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Zscaler from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.03.

In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.89, for a total value of $36,106,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,550,210 shares in the company, valued at $767,332,686.90. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,385,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,683,600. The trade was a 4.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 196,242 shares of company stock worth $55,463,017 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 284.8% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of -1,225.00 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $241.25 and a 200-day moving average of $212.83.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.13 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

