Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $292.00 to $348.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Zscaler traded as high as $307.46 and last traded at $306.14, with a volume of 292599 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $301.95.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $244.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zscaler from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Zscaler from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.03.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZS
Insider Transactions at Zscaler
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 284.8% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.
Zscaler Stock Up 1.6%
The company has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of -1,225.00 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $241.25 and a 200-day moving average of $212.83.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.13 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.
About Zscaler
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Zscaler
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Iran Conflict Fuels Fertilizer Stocks’ Bullish Setup
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- SoundHound’s AI Growth Story Is Just Getting Started
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 2 Reasons Adobe Stock Is Ready to Rally This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.