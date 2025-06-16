Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 73 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,571 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,169,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $20,341,391,000 after purchasing an additional 526,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,074,438 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,652,768,000 after buying an additional 157,458 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in McDonald’s by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,652,445 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,088,037,000 after acquiring an additional 531,070 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $2,725,190,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,867,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,570,511,000 after purchasing an additional 895,896 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD opened at $301.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $311.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.03. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Argus cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $324.00 price target (down from $329.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, June 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total value of $295,850.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. This represents a 7.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

