QRG Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 0.6% of QRG Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $55,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $354.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $352.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $362.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $382.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

