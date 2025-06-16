MNTN, Inc. (NYSE:MNTN) Given Average Recommendation of “N/A” by Brokerages

MNTN, Inc. (NYSE:MNTN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “N/A” from the zero ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Several brokerages have weighed in on MNTN. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of MNTN in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MNTN in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of MNTN in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of MNTN in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of MNTN in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.
NYSE MNTN opened at $19.13 on Monday. MNTN has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $32.49.
MNTN is on a mission to transform Connected TV (“CTV”) into a next-generation performance marketing channel. Our revolutionary Performance TV (“PTV”) software platform allows marketers to combine the powerful storytelling format of TV advertising with the targeting, measurement and attribution capabilities of paid search and social advertising.
