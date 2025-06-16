Domain Holdings Australia Limited (OTCMKTS:DHGAF) Short Interest Up 96.1% in May

Domain Holdings Australia Limited (OTCMKTS:DHGAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 331,000 shares, an increase of 96.1% from the May 15th total of 168,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Domain Holdings Australia Price Performance
DHGAF remained flat at $2.54 during midday trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.14. Domain Holdings Australia has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $2.54.
Domain Holdings Australia Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Domain Holdings Australia
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Iran Conflict Fuels Fertilizer Stocks’ Bullish Setup
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- SoundHound’s AI Growth Story Is Just Getting Started
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 2 Reasons Adobe Stock Is Ready to Rally This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Domain Holdings Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domain Holdings Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.