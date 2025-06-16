Domain Holdings Australia Limited (OTCMKTS:DHGAF) Short Interest Up 96.1% in May

Domain Holdings Australia Limited (OTCMKTS:DHGAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 331,000 shares, an increase of 96.1% from the May 15th total of 168,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

DHGAF remained flat at $2.54 during midday trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.14. Domain Holdings Australia has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $2.54.

Domain Holdings Australia Limited engages in the real estate media and technology services business in Australia. The company operates through Core Digital and Print segments. It offers residential, commercial, and rural property marketing services through desktop, mobile, and social platforms, as well as print magazines; and search and valuation tools and insights to buyers, sellers, investors, renters, governments, and agents.

