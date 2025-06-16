Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hinge Health in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hinge Health in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Hinge Health in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Hinge Health in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Hinge Health in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Get Hinge Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HNGE

Hinge Health Stock Down 0.7%

Hinge Health Company Profile

Hinge Health stock opened at $34.76 on Monday. Hinge Health has a 12-month low of $33.42 and a 12-month high of $43.80.

(Get Free Report)

Our vision is to build a new health system that transforms outcomes, experience and costs by using technology to scale and automate the delivery of care. Hinge Health leverages software, including AI, to largely automate care for joint and muscle health, delivering an outstanding member experience, improved member outcomes, and cost reductions for our clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hinge Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hinge Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.