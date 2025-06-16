ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,333 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises 2.8% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Councilmark Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC now owns 19,639 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP opened at $97.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.91 and a 200-day moving average of $95.79. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $118.40. The company has a market capitalization of $122.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.61.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 39.64%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COP. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.30.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

