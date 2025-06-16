Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for about 1.5% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 213.8% during the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $282.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $239.20 and a 12 month high of $316.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.62 and a 200-day moving average of $266.41.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.23. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus set a $295.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.00.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

