Short Interest in CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) Expands By 48.3%

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,800 shares, an increase of 48.3% from the May 15th total of 95,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
CP ALL Public Stock Performance
CVPUF stock remained flat at $1.69 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.81. CP ALL Public has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.69.
CP ALL Public Company Profile
