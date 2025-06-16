Abound Wealth Management Purchases 214 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,019 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Abound Wealth Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Allianz SE bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 3,657.1% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.
Shopify Price Performance
Shares of Shopify stock opened at $105.34 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $129.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.99.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Shopify
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Shopify
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- RH Stock Rockets on Surprise Profit and Tariff Shift
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Synopsys Stock Falls on China Ban, But Long-Term Outlook Holds
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Alphabet Enters a Bull Market: Is It Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.