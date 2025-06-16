Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 1.6% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 1,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Honeywell International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 10,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $224.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The stock has a market cap of $144.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.35 and its 200 day moving average is $215.94.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HON

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.