CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 23.7% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $1,630,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.2%

CrowdStrike stock opened at $480.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $428.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.53. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $491.20. The company has a market cap of $119.13 billion, a PE ratio of 942.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.16, for a total value of $2,026,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 768,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,984,702.72. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 25,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total value of $11,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 422,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,391,308. This represents a 5.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 247,861 shares of company stock valued at $104,770,558. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $440.00 price target (down previously from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.17.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

