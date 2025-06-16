China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 45.1% from the May 15th total of 11,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

China Mengniu Dairy Stock Down 2.3%

OTCMKTS CIADY traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $22.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,352. China Mengniu Dairy has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

China Mengniu Dairy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a $0.6371 dividend. This is an increase from China Mengniu Dairy’s previous dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 2.88%.

About China Mengniu Dairy

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and distribution of dairy products under the MENGNIU brand in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Liquid Milk Business, Ice Cream Business, Milk Formula Business, and Cheese Business, and Other segments.

