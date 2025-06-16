Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Invests $204,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $49,980.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,760.35. This represents a 12.02% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSX

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $122.20 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $91.01 and a 12-month high of $150.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $31.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.34%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.