Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Invests $204,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Phillips 66
In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $49,980.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,760.35. This represents a 12.02% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.6%
Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $122.20 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $91.01 and a 12-month high of $150.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $31.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Phillips 66 Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.34%.
Phillips 66 Company Profile
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
