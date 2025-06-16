Short Interest in Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Expands By 50.0%

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Celtic Stock Performance
Shares of CLTFF stock remained flat at $1.97 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05. Celtic has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $2.86.
Celtic Company Profile
