Short Interest in Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Expands By 50.0%

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Celtic Stock Performance

Shares of CLTFF stock remained flat at $1.97 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05. Celtic has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $2.86.

Get Celtic alerts:

Celtic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources.

Receive News & Ratings for Celtic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celtic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.