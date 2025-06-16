Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 332,300 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the May 15th total of 529,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 931,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADYEY shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Adyen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Adyen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Adyen Stock Down 3.5%

Adyen Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS ADYEY opened at $18.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.53. Adyen has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $19.94.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

