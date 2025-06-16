ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Short Interest Update

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 102.1% from the May 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

ASMPT Stock Performance

Shares of ASMVY opened at $20.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average of $24.38. ASMPT has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $44.60.

ASMPT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.0085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1.06%.

ASMPT Company Profile

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, silver sintering, and laser grooving and dicing.

