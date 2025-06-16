Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Short Interest Update

Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,300 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the May 15th total of 317,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,503.0 days.

Appen Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:APPEF opened at $0.76 on Monday. Appen has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $2.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13.

About Appen

Appen Limited operates as an AI lifecycle company that provides data sourcing, data annotation, and model evaluation solutions in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Services and New Markets. The company provides a platform for the AI data development process.

