Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Short Interest Update

Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,300 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the May 15th total of 317,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,503.0 days.
Appen Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:APPEF opened at $0.76 on Monday. Appen has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $2.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13.
About Appen
