Access Financial Services Inc. Sells 276 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Access Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 1.9% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 31,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $83,931,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,926,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $177.35 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $150.35 and a one year high of $188.16. The stock has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.55.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

