Keystone Wealth Services LLC Buys 2,516 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $177.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.55. The company has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $150.35 and a 52-week high of $188.16.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

