Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Diginex Stock Performance

Diginex stock opened at $46.12 on Friday. Diginex has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $155.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Diginex stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diginex Ltd (NASDAQ:DGNX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

About Diginex

DSL is the wholly owned subsidiary of Diginex Limited. Accordingly, Diginex Limited owns 100% of DSL and all of DSL’s business lines and subsidiaries. DSL is an impact technology business that helps organizations to address the some of the most pressing Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”), climate and sustainability issues, utilizing blockchain, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate social responsibility and climate action.

