Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northland Capmk lowered Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Northland Securities lowered Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Teradata from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Teradata from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Teradata from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $22.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. Teradata has a 1 year low of $18.43 and a 1 year high of $35.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Teradata had a return on equity of 149.16% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $418.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradata by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,774,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,658,000 after purchasing an additional 728,333 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP raised its position in shares of Teradata by 37.6% during the first quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 9,416,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,320 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradata by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,450,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,756,000 after purchasing an additional 599,394 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradata by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,839,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,029,000 after purchasing an additional 416,585 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Teradata by 95.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,588,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,721,000 after purchasing an additional 776,799 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

