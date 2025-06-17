Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.10. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $17.24.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 157.57% and a negative return on equity of 75.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 22,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 290,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 98,285 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 896,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 165,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 930,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 79,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

