SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

SEACOR Marine Trading Up 2.4%

SEACOR Marine stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.48. SEACOR Marine has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $15.36.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.29 million. SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 16.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SEACOR Marine will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SEACOR Marine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $899,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SEACOR Marine by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 916,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 336,736 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in SEACOR Marine by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in SEACOR Marine by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 101,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 41,817 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SEACOR Marine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

