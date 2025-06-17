SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.
SEACOR Marine Trading Up 2.4%
SEACOR Marine stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.48. SEACOR Marine has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $15.36.
SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.29 million. SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 16.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SEACOR Marine will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SEACOR Marine Company Profile
SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.
