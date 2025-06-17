Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.
Mesabi Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MSB opened at $24.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.01. Mesabi Trust has a one year low of $15.93 and a one year high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $318.96 million, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.56.
Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The mining company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a return on equity of 231.09% and a net margin of 93.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 million for the quarter.
Mesabi Trust Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Mesabi Trust
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,662 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,393 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,421 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter.
About Mesabi Trust
Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. Mesabi Trust was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.
