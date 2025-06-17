TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of TuHURA Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

TuHURA Biosciences Stock Performance

HURA opened at $2.57 on Friday. TuHURA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average is $3.85.

TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TuHURA Biosciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TuHURA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,084,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TuHURA Biosciences by 86.0% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 53,154 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management purchased a new stake in TuHURA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TuHURA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in TuHURA Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. 0.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TuHURA Biosciences Company Profile

TuHURA Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ: HURA) is a Phase 3 registration-stage immuno-oncology company developing novel technologies to overcome resistance to cancer immunotherapy. TuHURA’s lead innate immune response agonist candidate, IFx-2.0, is designed to overcome primary resistance to checkpoint inhibitors.

