The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the May 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Wharf Stock Up 2.2%

Wharf stock opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.05. Wharf has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $6.22.

Wharf Company Profile

Founded in 1886 as the 17th company registered in Hong Kong, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock Code: 0004) is a premier company with strong connection to the history of Hong Kong. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index from the 1960s, Wharf is backed by a long standing mission of Building for Tomorrow and a proven track record in management and execution.

