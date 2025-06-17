Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $36.50 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. B. Riley upgraded Bowman Consulting Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bowman Consulting Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

Bowman Consulting Group Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of BWMN stock opened at $27.34 on Friday. Bowman Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.15 million, a PE ratio of -34.61 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.07.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.21). Bowman Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 2.62%.

Bowman Consulting Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

