Humana (NYSE:HUM) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Humana from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Humana from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $326.00 target price for the company. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.24.

NYSE HUM opened at $235.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Humana has a 52-week low of $212.45 and a 52-week high of $406.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.98. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.43.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $1.51. Humana had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humana will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.04%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Humana by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

