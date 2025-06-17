60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SXTP. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd.

Get 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of SXTP opened at $2.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.88. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.50.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.