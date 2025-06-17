NVR (NYSE:NVR) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NVR from $8,900.00 to $7,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,023.33.

NVR Stock Down 0.2%

NVR opened at $7,211.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7,160.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $7,581.16. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. NVR has a 1 year low of $6,562.85 and a 1 year high of $9,964.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 6.18.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $94.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $107.87 by ($13.04). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 16.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that NVR will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of NVR

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in NVR by 150.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

