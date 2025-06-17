Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JBIO) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JBIO – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Up 3.4%

NASDAQ JBIO opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.93. Aerovate Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $105.00.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

