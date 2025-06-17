Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Microbot Medical in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

Microbot Medical Stock Performance

Shares of MBOT opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.14. Microbot Medical has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $3.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microbot Medical will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBOT. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Microbot Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Microbot Medical during the first quarter worth $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Microbot Medical during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microbot Medical by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 10,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company offers LIBERTY, an endovascular robotic surgical system which allows physicians to conduct a catheter-based procedure from outside the catheterization laboratory, and avoid radiation exposure, physical strain, and the risk of cross contamination for use in cardiovascular, peripheral, and neurovascular spaces.

