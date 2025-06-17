Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th.

Children’s Place Stock Performance

Shares of PLCE opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.81. Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $19.74.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 6th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.44). Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 4,732.98%. The company had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.85 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Children’s Place

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 192.0% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth $111,000.

About Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

