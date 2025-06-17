Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OTLY. Mizuho set a $24.00 price target on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oatly Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Oatly Group Price Performance

NASDAQ OTLY opened at $13.02 on Friday. Oatly Group has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.99.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.45. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 70.33%. The company had revenue of $197.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.97 million. Equities research analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Oatly Group by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 56,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 21,387 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 27,428 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 463.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 77,600 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 279.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 144,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 106,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

