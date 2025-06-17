VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of VTEX from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of VTEX in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.30 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on VTEX from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

Shares of NYSE VTEX opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 110.60 and a beta of 1.36. VTEX has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $8.03.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.81 million. VTEX had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 3.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that VTEX will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in VTEX during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of VTEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VTEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of VTEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in VTEX in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

