XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Benchmark started coverage on XOMA in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Get XOMA alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on XOMA

XOMA Stock Performance

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.52. XOMA has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.32. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 24.95% and a negative net margin of 151.34%. The business had revenue of $15.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 million. Analysts expect that XOMA will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other XOMA news, CIO Bradley Sitko purchased 4,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.89 per share, with a total value of $98,761.26. Following the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,462.76. This represents a 65.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 392,723 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $10,642,793.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,267,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,350,469.50. This trade represents a 23.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 29,312 shares of company stock valued at $735,061 in the last three months. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of XOMA

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in XOMA by 1,063.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of XOMA by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of XOMA by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of XOMA by 5,087.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of XOMA by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XOMA

(Get Free Report)

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.