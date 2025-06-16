Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 2,686 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of RTX by 2,944.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $145.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.41 and its 200 day moving average is $126.58. The stock has a market cap of $194.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.63. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $99.07 and a 52-week high of $149.10.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.77%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.82.

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,959.56. The trade was a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

