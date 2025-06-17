Wall Street Zen Upgrades DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) to “Buy”

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

DMC Global Price Performance

DMC Global stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. DMC Global has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $15.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54. The company has a market cap of $165.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.37.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $159.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that DMC Global will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DMC Global

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in DMC Global during the first quarter worth approximately $487,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 39.9% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 70,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 102.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 7.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 102,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 55.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 48,732 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

